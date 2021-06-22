Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,079 shares of company stock valued at $40,852,505. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

MPWR stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.88. 1,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.93 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.77.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

