Advisor OS LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $571.23. 19,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $508.73. The company has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

