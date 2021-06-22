Advisor OS LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,828,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,368,000.

Shares of VIS stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $194.67. 1,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,834. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.37.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

