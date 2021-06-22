Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $21.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of $834.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The firm had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

