Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $21.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.71.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The company has a market cap of $834.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.
