AGAr (AGAR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,287.00

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, AGAr has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $238.60 or 0.00762387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $1,287.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AGAr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00152126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,457.37 or 1.00513222 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003143 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

Buying and Selling AGAr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AGAr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGAr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.