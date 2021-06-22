Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$102.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$102.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$77.98. The stock had a trading volume of 669,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,442. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$83.61. The firm has a market cap of C$18.95 billion and a PE ratio of 23.19.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038. Also, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

