Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.60. Air France-KLM shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 25,233 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFLYY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM SA will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

