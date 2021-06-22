Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSG. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 539,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,677. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at $658,826.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,826 shares of company stock valued at $698,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

