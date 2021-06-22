Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $278,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,826 shares of company stock worth $698,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

