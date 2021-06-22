Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

ALK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.60. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,868,494.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,864 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,817 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.