Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

