Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $210.27 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

