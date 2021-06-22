Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ANCUF. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.