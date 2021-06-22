Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.85. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$43.58, with a volume of 22,912 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The company has a market cap of C$47.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.37.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Daniel Rabinowicz sold 3,200 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.45, for a total value of C$135,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at C$558,109.87. Also, Director Jacques D’amours sold 25,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.17, for a total value of C$1,029,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,286.50.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

