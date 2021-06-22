Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,791 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Thermon Group by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 824,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after buying an additional 190,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 97,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at $1,429,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

THR stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $583.47 million, a PE ratio of 438.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

