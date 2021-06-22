Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $270,000 Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYRS. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 781,250 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after buying an additional 660,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 284,500 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

SYRS opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $315.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

