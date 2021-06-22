Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,448 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Datto were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Datto news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $242,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,012 shares of company stock worth $3,166,377 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Datto stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 76.43.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

