Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,920 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spok were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spok by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 28.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

