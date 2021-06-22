Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Autoliv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $98.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

