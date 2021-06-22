Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,843 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 over the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $198.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

