Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.