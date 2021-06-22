Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $7.81 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 324,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,805,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of MINISO Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

