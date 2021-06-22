Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,034 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 161,648 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.19. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.59.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

