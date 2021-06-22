Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 47,583 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,583 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.45 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

