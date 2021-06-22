Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ally Financial and BancorpSouth Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $6.69 billion 2.78 $1.09 billion $3.03 16.58 BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.61 $228.05 million $2.30 12.58

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BancorpSouth Bank. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ally Financial pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ally Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Ally Financial and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 30.51% 14.64% 1.14% BancorpSouth Bank 25.07% 10.87% 1.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ally Financial and BancorpSouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 0 1 14 0 2.93 BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ally Financial currently has a consensus target price of $50.69, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Ally Financial.

Summary

Ally Financial beats BancorpSouth Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc., a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans, financing dealer floorplans, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages held-for-investment consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank, also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. As of March 4, 2021, the company operated through 305 full-service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas; and an insurance location in Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

