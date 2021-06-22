Alpha Impact Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $756,248.31 and approximately $9,751.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00120340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00151730 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,000.66 or 0.99474558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 6,010,000 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

