Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) Announces June 25th IPO

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (TKNO) expects to raise $75 million in an IPO on Friday, June 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Alpha Teknova, Inc. generated $34.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $200,000. Alpha Teknova, Inc. has a market-cap of $391.2 million.

Cowen and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO and BTIG and Stephens Inc. were co-managers.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading provider of critical reagents that enable the discovery, development and production of biopharmaceutical products such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. Our 3,000 active customers span the continuum of the life sciences market, including leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostics franchises, and academic and government research institutions. Our company is built around proprietary development and manufacturing processes that are highly adaptable and versatile. These proprietary processes enable us to manufacture and deliver high quality, custom, made-to-order products on a short turnaround time and at scale, across all stages of our customers’ product development, including commercialization. “.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. was founded in 1996 and has 194 employees. The company is located at 2290 Bert Dr., Hollister, California 95023, US and can be reached via phone at (831) 637-1100 or on the web at http://www.teknova.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.