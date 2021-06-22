Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 10.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $548,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,433.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,351.65 and a 52 week high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,336.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

