Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones Acquires 84,706 Shares

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 84,706 shares of Alphamin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,010.88.

AFM stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68. Alphamin Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.53 million and a PE ratio of 325.00.

Get Alphamin Resources alerts:

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.