Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones Acquires 84,706 Shares

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM) Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 84,706 shares of Alphamin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,010.88.
AFM stock opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68. Alphamin Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$770.53 million and a PE ratio of 325.00.
About Alphamin Resources
Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.