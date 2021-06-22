Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel Sells 10,000 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, David Sponsel sold 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $479,100.00.

On Monday, April 26th, David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $242,332.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $26,875,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $16,677,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

