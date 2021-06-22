Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PENN opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.96 and a beta of 2.58.
PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.
Penn National Gaming Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
