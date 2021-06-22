Alpine Global Management LLC Buys New Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,679,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PENN opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

