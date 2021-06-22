Alpine Global Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,394 Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 98,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fusion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $229,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,503,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUSE opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

