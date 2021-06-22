Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

Shares of VTIQU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

