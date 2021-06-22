Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $493,000 in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.