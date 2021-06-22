Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $720,000 in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 66,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgetown by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 663,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $9,288,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $6,192,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $3,687,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter valued at $3,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

