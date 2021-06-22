Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after buying an additional 92,116 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

