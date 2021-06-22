AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.98 and a 1-year high of C$26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.61.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALA shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.17.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

