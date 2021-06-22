AltaGas Ltd. (ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.
AltaGas stock opened at C$26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.98 and a 1-year high of C$26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.61.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
