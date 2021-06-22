AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.43.

Shares of AltaGas stock remained flat at $C$26.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 402,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$14.98 and a 52 week high of C$26.13. The firm has a market cap of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.61.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

