Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.2% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,836,763. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $626.56. 428,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,551,932. The stock has a market cap of $603.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

