Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,591 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,644 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.36.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.41. 42,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,641. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.