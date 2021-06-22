Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,793 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.