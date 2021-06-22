Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,653 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $21,220,000. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 101.5% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 102,387 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,131,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $576,809,000 after buying an additional 201,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,195,298. The stock has a market cap of $315.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.46.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

