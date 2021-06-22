Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,736 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,736 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,601,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock worth $476,244,600. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.62.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

