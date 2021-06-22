Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s Largest Position

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 8.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,453.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

