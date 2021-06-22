AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.10. 9,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

