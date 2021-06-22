AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $61.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after purchasing an additional 660,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 950.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 234,152 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

