American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Laureen Seeger Sells 20,625 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Express stock opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

