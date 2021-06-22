American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Laureen Seeger Sells 20,625 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
American Express stock opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $167.14.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.33.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
