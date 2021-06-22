American Well (AMWL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

American Well (NYSE: AMWL) is one of 206 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare American Well to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Well and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $245.26 million -$224.43 million -6.04 American Well Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -199.91

American Well’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Well. American Well is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 7 5 0 2.42 American Well Competitors 1142 5878 10850 314 2.57

American Well currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.73%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.56%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of American Well shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well N/A N/A N/A American Well Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Summary

American Well competitors beat American Well on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

