AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $116.62 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,085,000 after purchasing an additional 121,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

