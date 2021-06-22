Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Position Boosted by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) by 352.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 144.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Samuel Lyon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,061.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett Mcbrayer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AP opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

